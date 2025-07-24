2 more mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Greene County

Earlier this month public health confirmed a sample on Xenia Drive in Fairborn tested positive for the virus.

On Monday and Tuesday adulticide is scheduled to be sprayed in Xenia in an area bordered by Bellbrook Avenue to the south, Colorado Drive to the west, Nebraska and Commonwealth drives to the north and east and Wimbledon Street to the east.

People should avoid following the sprayer truck and stay at least 200 feet behind the vehicle.

Those who must follow the truck should keep all windows closed and turn air conditioning to the max or recirculate position, according to public health.

Anyone who doesn’t want the area around their home to be treated should call 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@greenecophoh.gov.