2 OVI checkpoints to take place in Dayton tonight

Two sobriety checkpoints will take place in Dayton tonight.
The checkpoints will be from 7 p.m. to midnight in the area of North Main Street and West Stewart Street and near South Patterson Boulevard and West Stewart Street.
Dayton police and the Montgomery County Combined OVI Task Force will operate the OVI checkpoints.
The goal of the checkpoints is to remove intoxicated drivers from the road and reduce impairment-related crashes.
If someone plans on drinking alcohol or becoming intoxicated, they should make plans for a sober driver.
