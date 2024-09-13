2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Montgomery County. Find out where

The second OVI checkpoint is from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp.

State law requires that law enforcement announce times and locations head of time.

The purpose of the sobriety checkpoints is to intercept and deter impaired drivers.

Between Jan. 1 and today, there have been 7,525 crashes throughout the county.

Of those crashes, 350 involved an impaired driver, including 24 crashes that were fatal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crashes involving impaired drivers account for 56% of deadly crashes in Montgomery County.