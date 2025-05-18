2 people injured after Vandalia fire; 1 jumped from window, 13 people displaced

The post said “crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of a two-story multi-family dwelling.”

One occupant jumped from the second story window as police and bystanders were working to rescue her, the fire department said. A second victim was rescued from the first floor.

One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, and one was treated at the scene.

Vandalia fire officials said 13 people were evacuated and/or displaced, and that the American Red Cross was on scene helping those who needed assistance.

The fire division said investigators were working the scene to determine a cause.

Butler Twp., Huber Heights, Englewood and Clayton fire departments assisted on scene.