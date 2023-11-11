2 police officers injured, K-9 killed in crash in Warren County

Two Franklin Police officers were injured and their police dog was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Franklin.

The officers, along with their K-9 Fury, were on patrol traveling southwest on South River Street near West 7th Street when a 2015 Jeep Patriot hit their cruiser around 10:40 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

The Jeep had traveled the wrong way on South River Street at a high rate of speed, the patrol said. After hitting the cruiser near the Senior Center and Franklin Church, the Jeep then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest.

Police K-9 Fury was transported to MedVet, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:37 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

The two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to Kettering Health Franklin, while the Jeep Patriot’s driver, a 21-year-old Kentucky man, was transported to Atrium Hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement officials said the driver is expected to face charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog once discharged from the hospital.

The Dayton Daily News generally does not identify people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged.