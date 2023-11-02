BreakingNews
2 seriously injured after car hits pole, rolls into 2nd pole in Greene County

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including one who was ejected from a car, after a rollover crash took place in Greene County Wednesday evening.

Around 6:38 p.m. a 2017 Lincoln Continental was heading north on U.S. 68 near Spring Valley Paintersville Road in Caesars Creek Twp. The car went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia post. The car rolled multiple times and hit a second utility pole before coming to a stop.

The driver, a 31-year-old Wilmington man, was thrown from the car, according to OSHP. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with a 40-year-old Fairborn woman, who was a passenger in the car.

Both had serious injuries, according to patrol.

The crash closed U.S. 68 for approximately three hours.

In addition to OSHP, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Twp. Fire and EMS and Xenia Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

