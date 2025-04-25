2 sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Dayton tonight

Two OVI checkpoints are scheduled to take place in Dayton Friday.
The checkpoints will be from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the area of Stanley Avenue at Troy Street and the area of Needmore Road at Successful Way.
The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County and Dayton police will operate the checkpoints.
The task force’s goal is to decrease the number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes in Dayton and Montgomery County.
