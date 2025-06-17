2 taken into custody, multiple guns recovered in Trotwood

Trotwood police took two people into custody and recovered multiple guns after responding to a report of a masked, armed man early Tuesday.
Around 2:35 a.m., officers were notified of a masked man with a gun in the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood police said.
Police responded to the area and found a man matching that description.
While officers investigated, a crowd gathered and became disorderly, causing police to request additional crews, according to police.
The man was cooperative and was taken into custody. Another individual was also arrested, police said.
Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene.
