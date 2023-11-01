2 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Dayton

Medics transported two women to Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday morning following a three-vehicle crash in Dayton.

Just after 7:30 a.m. a 32-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester south on South Keowee Street. When the woman tried to turn left onto East Fifth Street, the SUV hit a 2011 Nissan Altima traveling north on South Keowee Street, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

The impact of the crash pushed the Nissan onto East Fifth Street and into a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was stopped at the intersection.

The woman driving the Subaru was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries and the 21-year-old woman driving the Nissan was transported with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

Neither the woman driving the Hyundai nor its 7-year-old and 1-year-old passengers were injured.

The driver of the Subaru was cited for failing to yield the right of way while turning left.