2 taken to hospital following duplex fire in Dayton

Medics took two people to the hospital following a duplex fire in Dayton Tuesday.
They were evaluated at the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews arrived to smoke showing from a two-story duplex, said Dayton Fire Assistant Chief Brad French.
Firefighters put out the fire and searched the residence.
Damage estimates are pending.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and due to unattended cooking, French said.
The fire department was at the scene for approximately two hours.
