2 taken to the hospital following crash in Dayton

Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported at Riverside Drive and Ridge Avenue at 1:46 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
At least two vehicles were involved.
Additional details about what led up to the crash and the severity of injuries were not available.
We’ll update this story as more details are released.
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