I-75 South reopens near Warren-Montgomery County line

Interstate 75 South was closed early Friday morning following a crash in Warren County near the Montgomery County line.
The crash involved two vehicles and was reported around 12:23 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
I-75 South was temporarily closed between Ohio 73 and Austin Boulevard, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.
