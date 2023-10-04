2-vehicle crash in Darke County injures 2

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Wednesday morning.

Darke County sheriff’s deputies, North Star Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at an intersection of U.S. 127 and state Route 705 around 6:35 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2008 GMC Acadia driven by a 27-year-old Rossberg woman was heading north on U.S. 127 when the SUV was hit head-on by a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by a 41-year-old Celina man, the sheriff’s office said. The Sierra was coming from southbound lanes and turned left in front of the Acadia.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, while the driver of the Sierra was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital.