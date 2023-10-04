BreakingNews
Ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads to misdemeanors, rape charges dropped

2-vehicle crash in Darke County injures 2

Credit: Wm Jones

Credit: Wm Jones

Local News
By
35 minutes ago
X

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Wednesday morning.

Darke County sheriff’s deputies, North Star Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at an intersection of U.S. 127 and state Route 705 around 6:35 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreMinor injuries reported in chain-reaction crash that closed I-75 S in Harrison Twp.

A 2008 GMC Acadia driven by a 27-year-old Rossberg woman was heading north on U.S. 127 when the SUV was hit head-on by a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by a 41-year-old Celina man, the sheriff’s office said. The Sierra was coming from southbound lanes and turned left in front of the Acadia.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, while the driver of the Sierra was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital.

In Other News
1
Epiphany Lutheran Church service to honor ‘silent losses’
2
Shiloh Church sponsors fundraising walk for Foodbank this weekend...
3
Trotwood road to close this week for resurfacing
4
Central State receives gift from Google
5
Candidate for Dayton Board of Education drops out of race

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top