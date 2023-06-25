X

2-vehicle crash injures one, damages building

DAYTON — A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening injured a passenger and caused one of the vehicles to collide with a building in Dayton.

The crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Maplelawn Drive, according to Sgt. Jeff Thomas of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Dayton police officers and firefighters extricated a passenger trapped in one of the vehicles, Thomas confirmed. An ambulance took the person to a local hospital, he said.

The passenger’s gender and age were unavailable Sunday morning, Thomas said. Injuries were described as “moderate,” he said.

During the crash, one of the vehicles struck a building at 3203 North Main St. just north of the intersection, Thomas said.

The crash is being investigated by Dayton Police Department, he said. Dayton officials are scheduled to examine the extent of the damage to the building on Monday.

