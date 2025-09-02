2 years later, Waynesville restaurant still on market; now available for lease

“That’s how I bought the restaurant, so I thought that’s how someone else would buy the restaurant,” Sims said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

She recently changed plans and started working with Danielle Chandler and Mark Langdon of Henkle Schueler & Associates to find someone to lease the space at 144 S. Main St.

“It just really wasn’t moving,“ Sims said. ”Now, some other things have changed since I bought the restaurant — the price of everything went up, interest rates went up — so it became, I think, too big of a burden for most people to bite off a purchase that big."

Those interested in the space can either take over the 45-year-old restaurant or open a new concept.

To lease the space, it’s $6,500 a month. Additional leasing information is available by contacting Chandler at dchandler@hsabh.com or Langdon at mlangdon@hsabnh.com.

“We believe that’s going to be a much better option for someone who would like to run a restaurant, but who doesn’t have a ton of cash to plow into it,” Sims said.

Sims bought Village Family Restaurant in 2019 from the original family that opened it in 1980.

Original owners Anita and John Lamm passed operations on to their son, Mike Morley and his wife, Donna. They sold the restaurant for the same reason as Sims — to spend more time with their grandchildren.

“We want to be far more hands on with our grandkids,” Sims said. “We have grandkids that live out of state that we’re just not able to see regularly, so that remains the driving force here.”

Sims is currently at the restaurant four to five days a week talking to customers, busing tables, cooking food and helping out wherever it is needed.

She’s looking for the future restaurant owner to come in and embrace the business and local community.

“It’s just a really special place, and I understand and appreciate that, and I want to hold that for people,” Sims said.

Village Family Restaurant truly speaks to its name. It’s a restaurant where farmers come to eat, a restaurant that supports the local sports team and a place to call home for residents of Waynesville.

Customers enjoy homemade specials like chicken and dumplings, fried chicken and country fried steak. The restaurant is known for its homemade pies, especially the peanut butter.

“I want our customers to know how much they are loved and appreciated by all of us,” Sims said. “I’ve only been there for six years, and I have people that work with me who have been there for 40, and we understand what a special place it is.”

MORE DETAILS

Village Family Restaurant is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The restaurant now offers homemade quiche each week with a rotating list of flavors. Favorites include a sausage, roasted pepper, and potato quiche.

For more information, visit villagefamilyrestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@thevillagefamilyrestaurant).