2025 Bacon Fest winners include five-time champ

The 12th annual Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 2 crowned six food trucks as winners.
1776 Grill was named the People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row with their stuffed bacon garlic toast grilled cheese.
Other winners include:
- Most Baconlicious: Lilia’s Outside Cafe with their loaded bacon fries
- Critic’s Choice: Tasty Bacon’s with their crack’d potatoes
- Most Creative: Little Boijon Asian Cuisine with their bacon jalapeño eggrolls
- Best Dessert: Batter Up Funnel Cakes with their deep-fried bacon Nutter Butter drizzled with raspberry jam and dusted with powdered sugar
- Best Dish: Sweet-umms with their “Best Damn Dream” bacon cake
MORE DETAILS
The next food-themed event hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing from 3-10 p.m. Aug. 23. Admission is free.
