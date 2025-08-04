Breaking: Ohio law to force libraries, public buildings to remove tampons from men’s restrooms

2025 Bacon Fest winners include five-time champ

The 12th annual Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 2 crowned six food trucks as winners.

1776 Grill was named the People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row with their stuffed bacon garlic toast grilled cheese.

Other winners include:

  • Most Baconlicious: Lilia’s Outside Cafe with their loaded bacon fries
  • Critic’s Choice: Tasty Bacon’s with their crack’d potatoes
  • Most Creative: Little Boijon Asian Cuisine with their bacon jalapeño eggrolls
  • Best Dessert: Batter Up Funnel Cakes with their deep-fried bacon Nutter Butter drizzled with raspberry jam and dusted with powdered sugar
  • Best Dish: Sweet-umms with their “Best Damn Dream” bacon cake

The next food-themed event hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing from 3-10 p.m. Aug. 23. Admission is free.

