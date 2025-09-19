21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Miami County crash

The crash was at 2:48 p.m. at the intersection of South Greenlee Road and Fenner Road in Newton Twp.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2022 Toyota RAV4 was going south on South Greenlee Road.

The Toyota stopped at the Fenner Road intersection before continuing south. The SUV crossed the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle going east on Fenner Road and the vehicles collided, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries. Medics evaluated them at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 937-440-6085.