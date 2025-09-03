22-year-old charged in Vandalia shooting

The charges stem from a shooting at the Bobel Banquet and Event Center at 3119 Stop Eight Road on Aug. 17.

Around 10:30 p.m., Vandalia officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area.

Police determined people got into an argument during a party.

Two people exchanged gunfire and fled before officers arrived, according to police.

Officers didn’t find anyone with injuries at the scene.

Shortly after, a man was found on North Dixie Drive with an apparent gunshot wound to his foot.

Dayton Children’s Hospital also contacted police about a 16-year-old boy who arrived with a gunshot wound.

The injury was sustained at the party, police said.

Hakizimana shot a person in the left leg/thigh, resulting in them having emergency vascular surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, according to court records.

Vandalia officers arrested him on Monday.

His bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday.