22-year-old charged in Vandalia shooting

A man is accused of shooting another person in the leg in Vandalia last month.
Remy Hakizimana, 22, is facing two counts of felonious assault in Vandalia Municipal Court.
The charges stem from a shooting at the Bobel Banquet and Event Center at 3119 Stop Eight Road on Aug. 17.
Around 10:30 p.m., Vandalia officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area.
Police determined people got into an argument during a party.
Two people exchanged gunfire and fled before officers arrived, according to police.
Officers didn’t find anyone with injuries at the scene.
Shortly after, a man was found on North Dixie Drive with an apparent gunshot wound to his foot.
Dayton Children’s Hospital also contacted police about a 16-year-old boy who arrived with a gunshot wound.
The injury was sustained at the party, police said.
Hakizimana shot a person in the left leg/thigh, resulting in them having emergency vascular surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, according to court records.
Vandalia officers arrested him on Monday.
His bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday.