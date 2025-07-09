$22M development could bring ranch homes community to growing township

The project will feature ranch-style homes ranging in size between 1,350 square feet and 1,850 square feet, with two or three bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages, said Tom Peebles, the company’s owner.

Homes in the development are designed to appeal to empty nesters, young professionals and retirees who want manageable property sizes that include lawn maintenance and snow removal, according to plans submitted to the township.

“It’s got a strong location, good visibility and drive-by traffic,” Peebles told this news outlet. “The need for the type of housing we’re offering ... is highly in demand in the south Dayton market.”

Homes will cost between $400,000 to $450,000, and will be built without basements, he said. Each home’s yard will be relatively small, with each lot measuring a little more than one-tenth of an acre, according to plans submitted to Washington Twp.

The first phase, which is anticipated to launch this fall, is planned to include 22 homes, Peebles said. The estimated cost of the entire project is $22 million, he said.

Peebles Homes wrapped up development of Downing Farm, a 36-home project just west of the intersection of Ohio 48 and Social Row Road, at the end of 2024.

To build Savanna Walk, Peebles Homes has submitted a rezoning and development plan application for the property, which the Washington Twp. Zoning Commission is set to consider during a July 15 meeting.

An earlier applicant intended to develop the site as a 57-home community, but withdrew from the project in February 2025. Peebles said that’s when he negotiated a contract to purchase the property.

Peebles Homes is keeping the overall layout from the initial applicant’s original plan, but switching to individually owned lots and adding homes like those in the Downing Farm neighborhood, according to the township development team.

Plans for the site also include a park instead of a large common area.