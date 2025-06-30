26 stories in 26 weeks: Our most popular topics in the first half of 2025

Jan. 5-11: Winter storm: Snow moves out of the area after piling up 10 inches

Snow moved out of the area after about 5-10 inches fell in the first winter storm of 2025, depending on location.

Jan. 12-18: Their baby died. Then they got the $58K hospital bill

Jan. 19-25: Temporary Protected Status for migrants should get review, Ohio’s Yost says

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and a group of conservative attorneys general asked for the Department of Homeland Security to review the federal government’s list of countries whose citizens are granted Temporary Protected Status.

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: 6 U.S. senators have come directly from southwest Ohio, from Jeremiah Morrow to JD Vance

Feb. 2-8: 3 food businesses in Dayton area announce closures within a week

1Eleven Flavor House Restaurant, Old Dayton Pizza and The Local 937 all announced closures.

Feb. 9-15: VA dismisses 1,000 probationary employees as fears of wider layoffs grow

Those dismissed included non-bargaining unit probationary employees who have served less than a year in a competitive service appointment or who have served less than two years in an excepted service appointment.

Feb. 16-22: DOD ‘looking for guidance’ on plans for probationary employees

Wright-Patterson is the largest employer at a single site in the state of Ohio, with some 38,000 civilian and military employees.

In all, federal defense work supports about 103,200 total Dayton-area jobs, generating $8.3 billion in earnings and offering a $11.6 billion regional economic impact.

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Springfield Haitians have few options after Trump’s nix of temporary protected status

An estimated half a million Haitian immigrants — including many in Springfield — had their Temporary Protected Status to live and work in the U.S. cut short following a directive from the Trump Administration.

Mar. 2-8: 2 charged after woman sexually assaulted, raped in Dayton

Mar. 9-15: Will you be getting a $5,000 DOGE dividend check? Here’s what we know

As the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk reduced government spending by cutting federal jobs and programs, Americans — including respondents to a Dayton Daily News survey — ponder the possibility of a DOGE stimulus check.

Mar. 16-22: Ohio Republicans push for more work hours for 14-, 15-year-olds

In quick succession, an Ohio Senate committee approved two bills along party lines to grant more legal work hours for 14- and 15-year-old Ohioans and urged the federal government to do the same.

Combined, the legislation sought wholesale changes to labor regulations at the state and federal level that currently bar 14 and 15 year olds from working past 7 p.m. during the school year.

Mar. 23-29: Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes CEO says people will find new things on menu. The goal of opening was to ‘save the brand’

Michigan-based Big Boy Restaurant Group opened its first Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes location in the Dayton region, and CEO Tamer Afr said “the goal was to save the brand.”

Mar. 30- Apr. 5: Ohio House ditches DeWine tax proposals, funds $600M Browns stadium, child care program, K-12 schools

Ohio House GOP leadership unveiled their first official budget priorities, making significant changes to Ohio’s public school funding formula and eliminating governor-proposed “sin” tax increases to fund new programs.

Apr. 6-12: Former base commander’s court martial to begin at Wright Patterson

Col. Christopher Meeker, former commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, faced a general court martial on charges of extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization.

Apr. 13-19: Former Wright-Patt commander sentenced to 21 days in jail

Apr. 20-26: Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law notices in workplace

The law did not impact federal labor notice requirements, but it did change how Ohio employers post the state’s laws on minimum wage, prevailing wage, overtime, civil rights, workers compensation, and public employment risk reduction laws.

Apr. 27-May 3: House panel approves federal retirement system cuts: Turner votes no

Searching for savings to partially offset trillions of dollars in tax cuts, Republicans on a U.S. House panel voted to cut pensions and retirement benefits for federal employees.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, joined Democrats in opposition to the measure, leading it to pass 22-21. Turner bluntly told his GOP colleagues that they were making a mistake.

May 4-10: ‘This is going to be a challenge’: Military services steeling for impact from civilian resignations

Tens of thousands of civilian employees who work for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force were voluntarily resigning as part of the Defense Department’s effort to trim its workforce, forcing the services to restructure to minimize operational gaps.

May 11-17: Montgomery County judge pleads guilty, to resign from bench

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business in exchange for more serious felony charges and allegations of misusing his public office being dropped.

May 18-24: Cyberattack brings down Kettering Health phone lines, MyChart patient portal access

A cyberattack caused a system-wide technology outage at Kettering Health, forcing some medical procedures to be canceled, bringing down phone lines and the MyChart patient portal and diverting emergency crews to other facilities.

May 25-31: Federal judge bars Texas man, source of billions of robocalls nationwide from business

Ohio and seven other states received a permanent ban against John C. Spiller II, a Texas-based robocaller behind billions of illegal calls.

June 1-7: Bowling: An era comes to an end at Victory Lanes

After almost half a century of serving Springfield area bowlers, Bobby Gross closed up shop at B&B’s Pro Shop at Victory Lanes.

June 8-14: $45M judgment could leave local township ‘financially ruined for generations’

Miami Township, one of the region’s most populous townships is facing the fallout of an injustice committed more than 30 years ago by one of its former police detectives — one that could leave it, in its own words, “financially ruined.”

June 15-21: 19-year-old Englewood man reportedly responsible for 100 graffiti tags in Dayton area

The artist, known as “Supa,” is behind tags along the bike path, Interstate 70 overpass, North Main Street and even areas near Columbus.

June 22-28: Air Force PT test changes appear to be imminent

The changes may include a two-mile run and testing twice a year.