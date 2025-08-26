272-unit housing development breaks ground in Washington Twp.

Carmel, Ind.-based CRG Residential broke ground on the project last week.

In addition to housing, Parkside Preserve will includes a hiker and biker trail along its frontage, more than seven acres of preserved woodland and various on-site amenities.

Those amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room, a business center with co-working space and an aqua lounge with roll-up doors for use during favorable weather.

Additional features include covered, built-in grilling stations, a saltwater pool, outdoor restrooms, covered and uncovered seating areas, an outdoor games area and enclosed mail and package lockers for resident deliveries.

Washington Twp. Development Director Ryan Lee said the community is committed to fostering well-planned communities that balance residential, commercial and green space uses.

“A variety of housing options, including multi-family developments, helps ensure that residents at different life stages and income levels have the opportunity to call Washington Twp. home,” Lee told Dayton Daily News. “By planning for thoughtful growth, the township can support a vibrant economy, preserve quality of life and meet the needs of current and future residents.”

While site acreage hasn’t changed, the project is being constructed with one fewer buildings than originally planned and 12 fewer units.

As part of its acquisition of land, CRG Residential will keep the 1.2 acres northeast of Yankee and Spring Valley Pike as a “future green space enhancement or a mutually agreeable parks plan.”

CRG previously said it designed the site plan to have “ample green space,” interior walkways and pathways and preserve much of the existing timber that runs along the entire south portion of all four properties.

Explore Centerville police officer honored for rescuing baby from submerged SUV

That area “has and will continue to serve as a natural buffer” between the project and the single family community to the south, preserving more than seven acres of timber and nature, CRG said.

Area residents previously expressed concern about the size and scope of the project, including the wisdom of constructing a higher-density development on the site and the amount of traffic it could generate.

The Washington Twp. Zoning Commission recommended approval of the project in August 2024. Washington Twp. Board of Trustees approved the development plan proposal last December.