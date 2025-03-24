$28.2 million in federal transportation funds greenlights 21 local projects

MVRPC’s regionally controlled Surface Transportation Program, Transportation Alternatives, and Carbon Reduction funds, as well as the statewide Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality funds, will finance over $48 million in transportation projects when matched with local dollars, according to an MVRPC press release.

Approved applications range from $250,250 to construct a sidewalk on a portion of Stedman Lane in Beavercreek to $4.4 million for the second phase of a roadway widening project on Hoke Road in Clayton.

Big-dollar approvals

MVRPC recommended $10.8 million in Surface Transportation Program funds, which can cover costs for projects that preserve or improve federal highways, support bridge or tunnel projects on public roads and more.

The largest local federal funding recommendation for this program was $2.97 million for the first phase of improvements on Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike. This project totals $8.1 million and will include the installation or extension of left and right turn lanes in the Wilmington Pike and Clyo Road area in Centerville.

Another $1.7 million in Carbon Reduction program funds was approved for Beavercreek, Dayton and Franklin for projects that reduce transportation emissions. Locally, this includes sidewalk projects and cycleway improvements.

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission approves federal transportation funds 2024 Surface Transportation Program projects Project sponsor Project Project location Total project cost Federal funds recommended Beavercreek Dayton-Xenia Road resurfacing Dayton-Xenia Road from the bridge over I-675 to East Lynn Drive and Grange Hall Road from Creekside Trail to Southview Street $1,003,800 $603,720 Centerville I-675 Wilmington Pike Phase 1 improvements Wilmington Pike at Clyo Road $8,102,800 $2,970,000 Dayton Patterson Boulevard reconstruction Patterson Boulevard from Jefferson Street to Stout Street $4,255,500 $2,929,125 Franklin State Route 73 mill and overlay project SR 73 from Deardoff Road to Commerce Center Drive $1,225,000 $850,000 Greene County Engineer Dayton-Xenia Road improvements, Phase 2 Dayton-Xenia Road from Trebein Road to the Xenia west corp limit $895,929 $707,784 Kettering South Dixie Highway resurfacing South Dixie Highway from Dorothy Lane to the Dayton south corp limit $1,775,506 $994,284 MVRPC Regional Supplemental Transportation Planning Miami Valley region $718,911 $575,129 MVRPC Supplemental Regional Planning Miami Valley region $209,505 $167,604 Tipp City South County Road 25A resurfacing South County Road 25A in Tipp City from Main Street to Kessler-Cowlesville Road $1,867,728 $991,075 2024 Carbon Reduction projects Beavercreek Lantz Road Sidewalk Project Lantz Road from Shoreham Drive to Virgallito Park $686,000 $448,800 Beavercreek Stedman Lane Pedestrian Connector Stedman Lane from Fifth-Third Gateway Park to Summerfield Park $475,000 $250,250 Dayton West Third Street Cycle Track, Phase 3 West Third Street from Abbey Avenue to Plaza Avenue $724,675 $499,675 Franklin Franklin 4th Street Sidewalk Installation 4th Street in Franklin from Hill Avenue to Beam Drive $725,000 $499,125 2024 Transportation Alternatives Program projects Dayton Main Street Streetscape, Phase 3 Main Street from First Street to Monument Avenue $667,913 $500,000 Five Rivers MetroParks Mad River Trail Renovation Project Mad River Trail from where the trail diverges from the Creekside Trail at the west end of Eastwood MetroPark to the Huffman Prairie Trail in Huffman MetroPark $715,589 $499,678 2024 Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality projects Beavercreek Dayton-Xenia Road at N. Fairfield Road Traffic Signal Reconstruction Dayton-Xenia Road at N. Fairfield Road $643,000 $378,950 Beavercreek Kemp Road Widening Kemp Road from I-675 to Grange Hall Road $4,829,100 $2,913,075 Clayton Hoke Road Widening, Phase 2A Hoke Road from Wenger Road to Springview Lane $7,476,938 $4,385,311 Franklin Franklin Sixth and Riley Intersection Improvements Intersection of 6th Street and Riley Boulevard in Franklin $5,376,600 $3,113,700 Greater Dayton RTA Purchase of 25 small replacement buses Dayton and surrounding communities $3,750,000 $3,000,000 Springboro SR 741/Lytle-Five Points Road Intersection Improvement Intersection of SR 741 and Lytle-Five Points Road $1,896,000 $954,400 Source: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission



Two projects were also recommended for Transportation Alternative funding — roughly $500,000 each for the replacement of brick pavers with sidewalks on a portion of Main Street in downtown Dayton and the renovation of Mad River Trail at Five Rivers MetroParks.

In addition to the Hoke Road project in Clayton, MVRPC’s board of directors also approved five other applications for CMAQ projects. CMAQ funds exist for projects that improve air quality and reduce congestion on roadways.

This includes $3 million for the purchase of 25 small replacement buses for the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority; more than $4 million combined for intersection improvement projects in Springboro and Franklin; and roughly $3.2 million in funds for two Beavercreek projects — traffic signal reconstruction on Dayton-Xenia Road at North Fairfield Road and Kemp Road widening work from I-675 to Grange Hall Road.

These project proposals will be submitted to the Statewide CMAQ Committee for final consideration for funding.

What didn’t make the cut?

MVRPC had received 41 applications for projects with a total cost of over $97.5 million. Federal transportation funding for nearly half of the applications received was not approved.

This includes a $1.46 million funding request for a reconstruction project on Indian-Ripple Road. This project would widen the roadway to include a two-way left turn lane and include additional improvement work from Grange Hall Road to north Fairfield Road.

Other applications that did not receive federal funding in this round of projects include $2.68 million for improvements to Dorothy Lane in Kettering, $3 million for the first phase of reconstruction for Alex-Bell Road and $2.2 million for a resurfacing project on County Road 25A in Miami County.

The more than 40 applications were made available for public comment and subsequently ranked using adopted criteria, according to MVRPC. A list of the recommended projects was reviewed by MVRPC’s Technical Advisory Committee and then by MVRPC’s Board of Directors for approval.