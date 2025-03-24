$28.2 million in federal transportation funds greenlights 21 local projects

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission has approved $28.2 million in funding for 21 projects in the Dayton region that could see construction begin as early as 2030.
The MVRPC board of directors this month approved federal funding requests for roadway, transit, planning, bikeway and pedestrian projects throughout Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Miami counties.
MVRPC’s regionally controlled Surface Transportation Program, Transportation Alternatives, and Carbon Reduction funds, as well as the statewide Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality funds, will finance over $48 million in transportation projects when matched with local dollars, according to an MVRPC press release.
Approved applications range from $250,250 to construct a sidewalk on a portion of Stedman Lane in Beavercreek to $4.4 million for the second phase of a roadway widening project on Hoke Road in Clayton.
Big-dollar approvals
MVRPC recommended $10.8 million in Surface Transportation Program funds, which can cover costs for projects that preserve or improve federal highways, support bridge or tunnel projects on public roads and more.
The largest local federal funding recommendation for this program was $2.97 million for the first phase of improvements on Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike. This project totals $8.1 million and will include the installation or extension of left and right turn lanes in the Wilmington Pike and Clyo Road area in Centerville.
Another $1.7 million in Carbon Reduction program funds was approved for Beavercreek, Dayton and Franklin for projects that reduce transportation emissions. Locally, this includes sidewalk projects and cycleway improvements.
|2024 Surface Transportation Program projects
|Project sponsor
|Project
|Project location
|Total project cost
|Federal funds recommended
|Beavercreek
|Dayton-Xenia Road resurfacing
|Dayton-Xenia Road from the bridge over I-675 to East Lynn Drive and Grange Hall Road from Creekside Trail to Southview Street
|$1,003,800
|$603,720
|Centerville
|I-675 Wilmington Pike Phase 1 improvements
|Wilmington Pike at Clyo Road
|$8,102,800
|$2,970,000
|Dayton
|Patterson Boulevard reconstruction
|Patterson Boulevard from Jefferson Street to Stout Street
|$4,255,500
|$2,929,125
|Franklin
|State Route 73 mill and overlay project
|SR 73 from Deardoff Road to Commerce Center Drive
|$1,225,000
|$850,000
|Greene County Engineer
|Dayton-Xenia Road improvements, Phase 2
|Dayton-Xenia Road from Trebein Road to the Xenia west corp limit
|$895,929
|$707,784
|Kettering
|South Dixie Highway resurfacing
|South Dixie Highway from Dorothy Lane to the Dayton south corp limit
|$1,775,506
|$994,284
|MVRPC
|Regional Supplemental Transportation Planning
|Miami Valley region
|$718,911
|$575,129
|MVRPC
|Supplemental Regional Planning
|Miami Valley region
|$209,505
|$167,604
|Tipp City
|South County Road 25A resurfacing
|South County Road 25A in Tipp City from Main Street to Kessler-Cowlesville Road
|$1,867,728
|$991,075
|2024 Carbon Reduction projects
|Beavercreek
|Lantz Road Sidewalk Project
|Lantz Road from Shoreham Drive to Virgallito Park
|$686,000
|$448,800
|Beavercreek
|Stedman Lane Pedestrian Connector
|Stedman Lane from Fifth-Third Gateway Park to Summerfield Park
|$475,000
|$250,250
|Dayton
|West Third Street Cycle Track, Phase 3
|West Third Street from Abbey Avenue to Plaza Avenue
|$724,675
|$499,675
|Franklin
|Franklin 4th Street Sidewalk Installation
|4th Street in Franklin from Hill Avenue to Beam Drive
|$725,000
|$499,125
|2024 Transportation Alternatives Program projects
|Dayton
|Main Street Streetscape, Phase 3
|Main Street from First Street to Monument Avenue
|$667,913
|$500,000
|Five Rivers MetroParks
|Mad River Trail Renovation Project
|Mad River Trail from where the trail diverges from the Creekside Trail at the west end of Eastwood MetroPark to the Huffman Prairie Trail in Huffman MetroPark
|$715,589
|$499,678
|2024 Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality projects
|Beavercreek
|Dayton-Xenia Road at N. Fairfield Road Traffic Signal Reconstruction
|Dayton-Xenia Road at N. Fairfield Road
|$643,000
|$378,950
|Beavercreek
|Kemp Road Widening
|Kemp Road from I-675 to Grange Hall Road
|$4,829,100
|$2,913,075
|Clayton
|Hoke Road Widening, Phase 2A
|Hoke Road from Wenger Road to Springview Lane
|$7,476,938
|$4,385,311
|Franklin
|Franklin Sixth and Riley Intersection Improvements
|Intersection of 6th Street and Riley Boulevard in Franklin
|$5,376,600
|$3,113,700
|Greater Dayton RTA
|Purchase of 25 small replacement buses
|Dayton and surrounding communities
|$3,750,000
|$3,000,000
|Springboro
|SR 741/Lytle-Five Points Road Intersection Improvement
|Intersection of SR 741 and Lytle-Five Points Road
|$1,896,000
|$954,400
Source: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
Two projects were also recommended for Transportation Alternative funding — roughly $500,000 each for the replacement of brick pavers with sidewalks on a portion of Main Street in downtown Dayton and the renovation of Mad River Trail at Five Rivers MetroParks.
In addition to the Hoke Road project in Clayton, MVRPC’s board of directors also approved five other applications for CMAQ projects. CMAQ funds exist for projects that improve air quality and reduce congestion on roadways.
This includes $3 million for the purchase of 25 small replacement buses for the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority; more than $4 million combined for intersection improvement projects in Springboro and Franklin; and roughly $3.2 million in funds for two Beavercreek projects — traffic signal reconstruction on Dayton-Xenia Road at North Fairfield Road and Kemp Road widening work from I-675 to Grange Hall Road.
These project proposals will be submitted to the Statewide CMAQ Committee for final consideration for funding.
What didn’t make the cut?
MVRPC had received 41 applications for projects with a total cost of over $97.5 million. Federal transportation funding for nearly half of the applications received was not approved.
This includes a $1.46 million funding request for a reconstruction project on Indian-Ripple Road. This project would widen the roadway to include a two-way left turn lane and include additional improvement work from Grange Hall Road to north Fairfield Road.
Other applications that did not receive federal funding in this round of projects include $2.68 million for improvements to Dorothy Lane in Kettering, $3 million for the first phase of reconstruction for Alex-Bell Road and $2.2 million for a resurfacing project on County Road 25A in Miami County.
The more than 40 applications were made available for public comment and subsequently ranked using adopted criteria, according to MVRPC. A list of the recommended projects was reviewed by MVRPC’s Technical Advisory Committee and then by MVRPC’s Board of Directors for approval.
