$2M career technical education grant sparks facilities upgrades at Wayne High School

The improvements were fully funded by a $2 million grant awarded to the district through the Ohio Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program.

The renovated engineering space now includes new computers, CAD design software, 3D printers, laser engravers, aerospace equipment and sophisticated electronics, school officials said in a press release. The robotics lab features machinery commonly used on modern manufacturing floors across the region, aimed at giving students early access to real-world, hands-on learning.

Wayne’s career technical space also includes labs in HVAC, construction, and welding, all satellite programs with the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

Additional satellite programs available on site include agricultural education, interactive media, and a career technology introductory lab. Wayne also offers biomedical science and multiple career readiness courses.

“Manufacturing and logistical skills are what this area demands,” Secondary Curriculum Supervisor Sean Kiriakis said. “Our goal is to expose as many students as we can to these technologies and create as many opportunities for them as possible.”

Nearly 800 students are enrolled in career technical courses at Wayne High School, and nearly every student at Weisenborn Junior High School is enrolled in at least one CTE course, according to the press release.

“These learning experiences give students recognized credentials in fields that allow them to explore in-demand careers,” district spokesman Andrew Call said in the release. “The curriculum was revised and expanded to help prepare career-ready graduates, including the addition of introductory courses in robotics and 3D printing and design. Additionally, course offerings within the new lab spaces continue to expand to include computer-integrated manufacturing, manufacturing processes, and automation technologies.”

An open house for the upgraded lab space is tentatively set for February 2026.