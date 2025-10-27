$2M career technical education grant sparks facilities upgrades at Wayne High School

A new robotics, automation and manufacturing lab was constructed at WHS this summer, along with a renovation of the school’s existing engineering lab.
A new lab has opened at Wayne High School to include robotics, automation, and manufacturing education, and a full renovation of the current engineering lab took place during the summer of 2025. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
Students at Wayne High School will have expanded opportunities for career technical education thanks to a statewide grant program that facilitated upgrades to the school’s tech lab spaces.

The improvements were fully funded by a $2 million grant awarded to the district through the Ohio Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program.

The robotics lab at Wayne High School features machinery commonly used on modern manufacturing floors across the region, giving students early access to real-world, hands-on learning, according to school officials. CONTRIBUTED

The renovated engineering space now includes new computers, CAD design software, 3D printers, laser engravers, aerospace equipment and sophisticated electronics, school officials said in a press release. The robotics lab features machinery commonly used on modern manufacturing floors across the region, aimed at giving students early access to real-world, hands-on learning.

Wayne’s career technical space also includes labs in HVAC, construction, and welding, all satellite programs with the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

Additional satellite programs available on site include agricultural education, interactive media, and a career technology introductory lab. Wayne also offers biomedical science and multiple career readiness courses.

“Manufacturing and logistical skills are what this area demands,” Secondary Curriculum Supervisor Sean Kiriakis said. “Our goal is to expose as many students as we can to these technologies and create as many opportunities for them as possible.”

The renovated engineering space at Wayne High School includes new computers, CAD design software, 3D printers, laser engravers, aerospace equipment, and sophisticated electronics. CONTRIBUTED

Nearly 800 students are enrolled in career technical courses at Wayne High School, and nearly every student at Weisenborn Junior High School is enrolled in at least one CTE course, according to the press release.

“These learning experiences give students recognized credentials in fields that allow them to explore in-demand careers,” district spokesman Andrew Call said in the release. “The curriculum was revised and expanded to help prepare career-ready graduates, including the addition of introductory courses in robotics and 3D printing and design. Additionally, course offerings within the new lab spaces continue to expand to include computer-integrated manufacturing, manufacturing processes, and automation technologies.”

An open house for the upgraded lab space is tentatively set for February 2026.

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.