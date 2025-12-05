2nd person arrested after shots fired at detective, leading to chase, standoff in Dayton

Breaking: Centerville man’s trial to start Monday in Kettering cold case homicide

1 hour ago
Dayton police arrested a second person Thursday evening after a detective was shot at from a stolen vehicle, leading to a chase and SWAT standoff earlier in the day.

The investigation led officers to a residence in the 2700 block of West Third Street.

They served a search warrant, recovering several guns, electronic devices and additional evidence, according to Dayton police. Multiple people were detained for questioning.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man for having weapons under disability and possession of criminal tools.

The incident started at 2:22 p.m. Thursday while a detective in an unmarked vehicle saw a suspicious vehicle near Guthrie and River roads.

The vehicle had been reported stolen.

As the detective followed the vehicle, a person inside it shot at the detective, Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said Thursday.

The detective was not injured.

Uniformed patrol officers began pursuing the vehicle. During the chase, a marked police cruiser hit a pedestrian near Germantown Street and South Euclid Avenue.

The pedestrian had non-life-threatening injuries, Afzal said. They have been treated and released from the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

A large police presence was reported in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton Thursday afternoon on Dec. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Police found the stolen vehicle outside a house in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue and arrested a juvenile.

They requested SWAT due to concerns additional people were inside the house, according police.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team crews responded. Police blocked off part of South Gettysburg Avenue and asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday police posted on social media that police activity in the area had ended.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677). Tips can be submitted anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team crews responded to police activity reported in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dayton. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

