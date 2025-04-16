2nd Thug Riders member pleads guilty in gang conspiracy investigation

His plea was accepted on April 3, according to U.S. Southern District of Ohio court records.

His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Hawkins is the second of 14 members of the motorcycle gang to plead guilty in the racketeering investigation.

In February, Michael Seth Henry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and commission of a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

Henry’s sentencing date also has not been scheduled.

A joint status report filed on April 8 indicated counsel for the government is negotiating settlements with 10 of the 14 accused defendants.

The docket only has Hawkins and Henry as having pleaded guilty. It is not clear if two other defendants pleaded guilty in their cases or had charges dismissed.

In addition to Hawkins and Henry, 12 other Thug Riders were indicted — Juan Robles, Joey Marshall, Jared Peters, Brandon Fisher, John Smith, Norman Beach, Daniel Hutten, Michael Reese, Joseph Rader, Justin Baker, Cody Hughes and Brent Egleston.

Robles helped create the Dayton chapter of the Thug Riders and was the “boss” of the Midwest Region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marshall, Peters, Fisher and Smith also reportedly held leadership roles in the Midwest and Dayton chapters.

The motorcycle gang is facing a combination of crimes, including racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thug Riders are accused of numerous acts of violence in Dayton, Harrison Twp., Springfield, Huber Heights, London, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky.

The group was linked to the murder of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in a liquor store parking lot in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021, according to court records.

Thug Riders were also reportedly involved in gunfights with rival motorcycle gangs in Lexington and Springfield and blew up a former member’s pickup truck in Huber Heights.

“The indictment in this case alleges that the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club operated in criminal enterprises whose members and associates engaged in acts of violence like murder, arson and assault,” said former U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. “They also participated in acts of extortion and identity fraud.”