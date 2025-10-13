2nd Thug Riders member sentenced in conspiracy scheme

Once released from prison Rader will be on probation for a year.

Rader pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering in June, according to federal court records.

Who else is involved?

Fourteen people, including Rader, were accused in the racketeering investigation.

Other indicted members include Juan A. Robles, Joey A. Marshall, Jared T. Peters, Brandon W. Fisher, John A. Smith, Norman D. Beach, Michael S. Henry, Daniel B. Hutten, Michael L. Reese, Matthew J. Hawkins, Justin J. Baker, Brent A. Egleston and Cody Hughes.

The Thug Riders Motorcycle Club was founded in 2003 and has chapters in the U.S., Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Morocco, Puerto Rico and United Kingdom, according to court records.

Robles reportedly helped start the Dayton chapter and was the Midwest regional “boss.”

Marshall served as the Midwest sergeant at arms.

Peters, Beach and Smith were the former president, vice president and enforcer for the Dayton chapter.

Egleston, Fisher and Reese allegedly were the president, sergeant at arms and enforcer of the Dayton chapter at the time of the indictment.

What are they accused of?

Investigators claim the Thug Riders committed multiple violent crimes, including murder, assault and arson, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Members were linked to the following incidents, according to court documents:

• The explosion of a former member’s pick-up truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

• The fatal shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

• A gunfight on April 9, 2023, at a rival motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired 192 rounds during the attack, but no one was injured.

• A fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023. The gang allegedly broke a man’s leg and gave him a black eye.

• A gunfight at another motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield on March 20, 2024. Fisher was reportedly shot twice in the head.

• The assault of two members of a rival motorcycle club in London, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Where do the other cases stand?

Six Thug Riders have pleaded guilty — Rader, Henry, Hawkins, Peters, Baker and Hughes.

Fisher had a change of plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 7, but the outcome of the hearing wasn’t available as of Monday afternoon.

Henry was sentenced to 30 months and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and attempted assault in aid of racketeering, according to court records.

Henry and Rader are the only two gang members who have been sentenced.

Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 12.

Baker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid or racketeering; Peters pleaded to conspiracy to engage in racketeering and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering; and Hawkins pleaded guilty to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

Their sentencing dates have not been set.

Robles, Marshall, Smith, Beach, Hutten, Reese and Egleston have a trial scheduled to start on Oct. 20.