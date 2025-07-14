3 adults, 5 children taken to hospital after passenger van crashes in Preble County

A 2017 Ford Transport van driven by an Indiana man was going west on Ohio 725. The van was occupied by two adults and six children, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 2017 Ford Focus driven by a Middletown man was traveling north on Fairhaven College Corner Road and reportedly failed to yield to the van.

The Focus was occupied by the driver and two children.

The vehicles collided in the intersection. The van was pushed into a culvert and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.

Med Flight took the driver of the Ford to Kettering Hospital Main Campus. He had serious injuries.

Two children in the Focus had serious injuries and were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight.

The adult passenger in the van was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries.

The driver of the van and three of the six children were taken to local hospitals. The other three children were checked on at the scene and didn’t need to be transported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three medical helicopters responded, as well as ambulances from Camden, Eaton, Oxford, Gratis, Gasper Twp. and Reid Hospital.

The Camden Fire Department and College Corner Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Deputies are working to determine the cause of the crash and if other factors were involved.