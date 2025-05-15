3 arrested, guns recovered after trio reportedly takes man to bank to rob him

Officers responded and arrested three men who were reportedly waiting for the other main to return with cash.

Two of the men had outstanding warrants and three guns were recovered from the vehicle.

None of the suspects entered the bank.

The trio was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and heaving weapons while under disability charges.

Formal charges have not been filed as of Friday morning.

Englewood police are continuing to investigate.