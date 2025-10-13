3 candidates vying for 2 trustee seats in fast-growing Washington Twp.

Lowry, who has been township trustee for two terms, said she is seeking another to be able to continue the momentum she’s helped build in a township she’s called home for nearly five decades. “I enjoy serving my community,” Lowry said. “It takes a while to get up to where you know people, you know what the issues are, you know what the concerns are and I just would like to continue on, if possible.” Paulson said he is seeking re-election to continue a tenure that started shortly after he won his first race in 2009. Before that, he served on the township’s zoning commission. “I’ve grown to love being a resident of Washington Twp., got seven kids that are in the either currently in or were in the Centerville school system.” Paulson said. “We’re certainly dedicated to the community we live in.”

Trubee, with a career rooted in civil engineering and public infrastructure, said he sees the trustee role as a natural extension of his professional experience and civic commitment.

“I just thought I could do a lot of good for the township that I now live in,” said Trubee, who moved to Washington Twp. from Xenia last year.

QUALIFICATIONS

Lowry said she has lived in the township since the mid-1970s, with a brief stint in Centerville. She earned a master’s degree in education administration from Wright State University and spent 31 years in education, culminating in her serving as assistant superintendent for Great Oaks JVS. Paulson, who earned an engineering degree and MBA from University of Dayton, moved to the township in 2005. He works as engineering consultant, specializing in process improvement and plant optimization. Paulson and his wife also own a prenatal women’s wellness center in Cincinnati, where he manages the business side while she provides doula services. Trubee, who earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Dayton, served as deputy engineer for the Greene County Engineer’s Office before moving to an asphalt paving company, where he works in works in estimating and project management.

TOP PRIORITIES

Lowry said fiscal stewardship is among her top priorities and a crucial part of being a trustee. “They’ve got to ensure our tax dollars are spent responsibly,” she said. “Costs are rising, revenues are decreasing ... we have a five-year plan that we constantly have to look at and make sure that we’re on track of meeting those expenses and the needs of our residents.” She said it is important to keep taxes affordable and that the township tries to maintain levy levels whenever possible. Paulson also he also sees fiscal responsibility as one of the township’s biggest challenges. “We’re always facing rising expenses and flattened income, which means we need to get smarter with our dollars,” he said. “That’s our major duty, to be fiscally responsible to our residents.”

Trubee said he believes his background will make him “a really good steward” of the township’s money.”

“The road, the infrastructure, is a huge portion of where the money gets spent ... that’s my background in a nutshell, for the past 15 or 20 years ... finding grant money, finding those available opportunities is a huge part of it, and I feel like I can help do that.”

HOUSING GROWTH

Washington Twp., the second most populous township in Ohio, has seen rapid housing growth in recent years. Lowry acknowledged the community’s popularity, but cautioned against unchecked development. “We have to be careful that we balance out our housing,” she said. “We owe residents, whether they want an apartment, a condo, or a single-family home, we have to provide housing for all.” She also noted the challenge of agricultural land being converted for other uses as the community expands. Paulson, who said township growth has been “amazing,” with “some great communities that are being built,” emphasized the importance of steady leadership to guide development responsibly. “My job is to balance the opinions of the residents, the desires of the property owner and the expectation of the developer to make money” he said. “So that’s not always a ‘yes,’ you know? We certainly say ‘no’ quite a bit to a developer when they’re proposing a project that doesn’t fit with that property or that surrounding area.”

Trubee said his past experience offers valuable perspective on development, noting he has seen rapid growth firsthand in Greene County communities.

“Development is good. It brings in more tax dollars,” he said. “But it’s just something (where) you’ve got to listen to the residents. too … making sure it’s in the right areas, making sure it’s a benefit for the township.”