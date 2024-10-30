3 charged in stabbing, fight that injured 2 in Dayton

All three were being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around midnight on Monday, Dayton police were called to a shooting and disturbance in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue.

When they arrived, they learned a man had been stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old was punched and knocked unconscious, according to court documents.

“At least two guns were fired as evidenced by two different caliber casings located at the scene, a 9mm casing and seven .45 caliber casings,” the affidavit read.

Dayton police confirmed Wednesday no one was struck by gunfire.

Harber is accused of assaulting and stabbing the victim, resulting in serious injuries.

During a search of Shells’ and Howard’s Delaware Avenue residences, investigators found a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun in Shells’ bedroom and a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun in a closet at Howard’s home, according to court documents.