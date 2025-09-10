3 Currito restaurants coming to Dayton area with first opening by end of year

“Currito is planning to build out three units over the next three years, with the goal of opening one per year through 2027,“ a spokesperson for the restaurant said. ”The first location is anticipated to open in December 2025.”

The franchise is coming to the Dayton region thanks to a partnership between Scotty Geiger, Currito’s vice president of franchise development, and Venkat Neelati, a local doctor and entrepreneur.

“Seeing Currito behind the scenes was instrumental in my decision to become a multi-unit franchise partner,” Geiger said. “The brand’s leadership is phenomenal and treats each member of the system with genuine care and respect, rather than just investors or a stepping stone to success.” Geiger, who was born and raised in Dayton, signed the deal on his one-year anniversary with the company. Neelati was first introduced to the brand by his son, Sasi. He was intrigued by Currito’s franchise opportunities, so he visited the brand’s headquarters. “There, he met Geiger and formed a partnership based on their aligned vision for growing a people-first, purpose-driven concept in their community,” a press release from the brand stated. Sasi, who owned a restaurant in Illinois for five years, will be the general manager of the Washington Twp. location. “Scotty and the team have a real passion for both the brand and the individuals in it, and the level of support and teamwork is unmatched,” Neelati said. “I’m excited to be taking on this new venture with Scotty as my partner, and together build a company for the future of both my family and my community.”

Customers can expect a variety of “grains” that can be prepared as a bowl or wrap with choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or organic tofu. Options include:

Classic (cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, roasted tomato salsa, jack cheese and sour cream with choice of house hot sauce)

Bangkok (Asian cabbage, cilantro lime rice, cucumber, shredded carrots, slivered almonds, Thai-style peanut sauce, spicy cashew vinaigrette and sesame seeds)

Harissa (lemon couscous, arugula, feta, carrots, hummus, spicy harissa vinaigrette, golden raisins and sumac spice)

The restaurant also offers a variety of salads and snacks such as chips and guacamole. Smoothies and shakes include:

Vita Boost (natural orange juice, lime, mango, strawberry, turmeric and agave nectar)

Berry Blend (unsweetened vanilla almond milk, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, agave nectar and lime)

Nutella Milkshake (whole organic milk, Nutella and all natural vanilla bean ice cream)

