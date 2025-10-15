3 Dayton middle school students taken to hospital after mistakenly taking THC gummies

Three Edwin Joel Brown Middle School students were taken to the hospital after accidentally taking THC gummies Wednesday.
Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dayton police responded to 31 Willowood Drive for a medic assist.
“Three juveniles consumed THC gummies thinking that they were regular gummy candies,” said Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman. “One of the juveniles had gotten them from his mother’s purse.”
The students were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They’re in non-life-threatening condition.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
