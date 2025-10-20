3 incumbents, 1 challenger in Oakwood school board race

Bourne works in accounting and human resources at an electrical engineering company and previously worked for Oakwood City Schools for more than 10 years. Collectively, she has lived in Oakwood for 30 years and has volunteered as the Oakwood Junior Jills basketball treasurer, MOMs of Oakwood’s major event committee and served as a cookie manager for Girl Scouts. She has two children at the Oakwood Jr./Sr. High School.

Bourne said she is seeking election to listen to parents, teachers, students and community members to ensure every voice has a place at the table.

“Oakwood has given so much to me and my family and I want to give back by helping to keep our schools strong, supportive and innovative for years to come,” she said.

“To keep our district among the best, we need to continue supporting great teachers, encouraging innovative learning and maintaining strong academic standards. I believe open communication, transparency and responsible spending are key to keeping our community’s trust. By working together, valuing every student and planning ahead, we can make sure our schools stay strong for generations to come,” Bourne said.

Kawai has a master’s degree in education and has taught elementary students but is primarily a stay-at-home parent. She and her husband are both Oakwood High School graduates who returned to Oakwood in 2012 to raise their family. She has served as co-president for MOMs of Oakwood and on the Oakwood Farmers’ Market Board and Citizens for a Better Oakwood in addition to serving as room parent for all three of her children over the last 10 years, on Smith School PTO committees and is a holiday luncheon committee member for OJH/OHS PTO.

“I am seeking reelection because I want to continue serving our schools and community. I hope to maintain the academic excellence of our schools while also seeking to make and support decisions that are in the best interests of our students. As a longtime resident of Oakwood, graduate of Oakwood schools and parent to three children in the schools, I am deeply invested in the schools and community. Additionally, my background as an educator provides me with valuable insight and inspires my passion for serving on the board,” Kawai said.

“One of my top priorities will be advocating for public education, especially when it comes to the current funding model. Districts like ours receive very little from the state, which in turn places the burden on taxpayers. This is neither fair nor sustainable,” Kawai said.

Middleton, who has a doctorate and master’s in clinical psychology and works at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said she and her husband specifically picked Oakwood for its schools and community when they moved to the area in 2012. She is serving her first four-year term, and has been vice president for almost three of those years. She is involved as a volunteer in the schools, community and her church, and previously served on the Christ Church preschool and childcare board and the board Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County.

“I am proud of what our current board has accomplished so far. I am particularly proud of maintaining our record of academic excellence, improving communication and transparency and supporting the whole child. I am also pleased that our board hired our superintendent, Dr. (Neil) Gupta. Additionally, our board saw the passage of a levy for operations and permanent improvements as well as a bond for continuing the district’s master facilities plan, specifically for renovating our beautiful yet aging buildings. Despite these significant accomplishments, there is still work to do, and I am seeking reelection to continue this work,” Middleton said. “If I am reelected, my top three priorities would be maintaining and advancing Oakwood’s academic excellence, renovating our beautiful facilities and managing potential changes to public education at the state and national levels.”

Wilson has a master’s degree in education and is a teacher in another district with more than 30 years of experience. He is seeking reelection to his third term and has served as board president for three years. He previously served on the Dayton Art Institute Associate Board.