3 incumbents, 2 newcomers vie for 4 Carlisle council seats

Eagle, a retired graduate of Carlisle High School who earned an associate’s degree from Miami University, said she is seeking election to give back to the community where she has lived all her life, and that she feels her determination and hard work will allow her to serve citizens well.

“I want to see more transparency between the city council and the citizens. I want to try to work with the rest of the council to find more ways to encourage more manufacturing businesses to come to our city. I also want to find ways to encourage people to become more involved with the city government so that the council will be more aware of citizens’ wants and needs,” Eagle said.

Faulkner, a senior IT infrastructure manager for a large manufacturing company, was first appointed to a council vacancy in 2022. He said he is seeking reelection to make a positive difference for the community and that he welcomes feedback and questions from everyone he represents.

“Economic development, fiscal responsibility and infrastructure improvements” are the top three priority topics, which Faulkner said to address he would “lead and support city officials to identify and attract good businesses to enhance the city’s income tax base while providing attractive amenities, work with council and staff to … bring infrastructure improvements such as a much needed water tower to resolve water capacity and pressure issues and bikeway connectivity."

Griffin, a retired Carlisle High School graduate with more than 30 years experience in the financial services industry said she is seeking election to see Carlisle grow and prosper while keeping its comfort and charm.

“I will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to council,” she said. Her top priority topics are “growing our city responsibly, ensuring fiscal responsibility and ensuring transparency in the processes of council.” If elected, Griffin said her plans are “seeking new businesses that reflect the goals of the city’s comprehensive plan while supporting the businesses currently operating in Carlisle.”

Kilpatrick, owner of The Farm on Central, said he is seeking reelection because Carlisle has a lot to offer, but that he wants to leave the city better for his kids.

“Residents deserve someone who has extensive experience in managing people, staying on budget, running companies and maintaining customer satisfaction. I’m not beholden to the system. I’m not buddies with the ‘in’ crowd in local government. Over my last four years I have proven that I am expanding liberties (chickens now in the city, speaking at variance hearings), enhancing transparency and fighting for community members rights (tax abatement program),” he said. His top priority topics are a business-friendly environment and sustainable growth; government accountability and transparency; and community building and student safety.