3 injured after vehicle crashes into RTA pole in Harrison Twp.

A single-vehicle crash into a RTA pole Thursday evening in Harrison Twp. left three people injured.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:01 p.m. to the area of State Route 48 at Turner Road on reports of a injury crash.

A 2022 Nissan Altima turning from Turner Road to southbound State Route 48slid on wet pavement and hit the RTA pole.

The driver of the vehicle is an adult woman with minor injuries. A second passenger was transported to Kettering Health Dayton.

Two juvenile females were in the vehicle, and one was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Speed and weather conditions are suspected as contributing factors in this crash.

