3 injured after weekend fight ends in gunfire in Dayton

A Sunday night fight in Dayton ended in a shooting with three people taken to the hospital.
All three had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.
Around 11:13 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Arbor Avenue.
Police arrived and found three people — a 35-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy — with gunshot wounds.
A preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened during a fight in the home, according to police.
Officers recovered two firearms from the home.
Investigators don’t think anyone else was involved in the shooting.
Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit and the Family Justice Center are handling the investigation.
In Other News
1
Do you get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act? We want to...
2
FOP: Dayton police missed deadline to discipline cops under state...
3
Oregon District hero cop, officer who attended concert on sick leave...
4
Uber driver carjacked in Harrison Twp., SUV recovered in Dayton
5
Dayton-area firms hailed as ‘best for vets’
About the Author