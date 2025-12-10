3 injured after weekend fight ends in gunfire in Dayton

Around 11:13 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Arbor Avenue.

Police arrived and found three people — a 35-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy — with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened during a fight in the home, according to police.

Officers recovered two firearms from the home.

Investigators don’t think anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit and the Family Justice Center are handling the investigation.