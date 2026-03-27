Breaking: Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces child porn charges

3 injured during shooting near Greater Dayton Recreation Center

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Three people have minor injuries following a shooting Thursday evening near the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.

Just after 7 p.m., Dayton officers responded to a report of gunfire in the first block of North Orchard Avenue.

“Officers located a possible suspect vehicle as well as three occupants on Hallwood Avenue,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Three people — an 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

All three have minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

In Other News
1
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose activated for duty
2
Dayton school board member launches campaign for county Democratic...
3
Xenia extends water service to Central State through May 18
4
Warm weather ties 119-year record in Dayton
5
Where to find the cheapest gas in the Miami Valley

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.