3 injured during shooting near Greater Dayton Recreation Center

“Officers located a possible suspect vehicle as well as three occupants on Hallwood Avenue,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Three people — an 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

All three have minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating.