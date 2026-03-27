3 injured during shooting near Greater Dayton Recreation Center

Three people have minor injuries following a shooting Thursday evening near the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.
Just after 7 p.m., Dayton officers responded to a report of gunfire in the first block of North Orchard Avenue.
“Officers located a possible suspect vehicle as well as three occupants on Hallwood Avenue,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
Three people — an 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.
All three have minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.
Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating.
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