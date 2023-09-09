3 injured in Darke County crash

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Darke County Friday night that left three people injured.

Darke County deputies, Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Twp. Fire Department, Greenville Twp. Rescue and Arcanum Rescue were dispatched on reports of injury crash at the intersection of State Route 49 and U.S. 127 off ramp, according to a statement by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 23-year-old man drove a Ford Ranger on the U.S. 127 northbound exit ramp when he failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle, the patrol said. He collided with the 37-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang who came from the southeast of State Route 49.

The Ford Ranger caught fire but the driver was able to free himself, OSHP added.

Arcanum Rescue transported the 23-year-old man to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries.

The 37-year-old driver and his passenger of the second vehicle were both transported to Wayne Healthcare initially by Greenville Twp. Rescue but later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.