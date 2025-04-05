3 juveniles injured after Xenia shooting

The 911 caller indicated that someone had shot at her and her son, police said. The caller also stated that two juveniles had been shot.

Police said at the scene, they found three injured juveniles and treated them at the scene until paramedics from the Xenia Fire Division arrived.

All three injured people were transported to area hospitals.

Police said preliminary information shows that the people involved in this incident are known to one another and until detectives can speak with the injured juveniles, the exact roles of the people involved hasn’t been determined.

“At this time, we believe we have identified all of the people involved in the incident and that there is no outstanding threat to the public,” Xenia police said.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937- 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.