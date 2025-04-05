3 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

A 2011 Toyota Prius went westbound on Burns Road at Versailles-Yorkshire Road and failed to yield at a marked stop sign, traveling into the path of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.

The Toyota Prius hit the Chevrolet’s passenger side, which caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway.

The passenger of the first vehicle had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by Versailles Fire Department, the sheriff’s office said.

All three occupants were transported to Wayne Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries.