3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Miami County

Lord said a Subaru going eastbound on Fenner Road did not stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle going southbound.

Both vehicles veered off the southeast corner of the intersection into a ditch.

One vehicle rolled onto its side before landing upright, he said.

Two people were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, and one person was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, but information regarding their injuries weren’t available.

“Deputies conducted a crash reconstruction,” Lord said. “No charges have been filed as the investigation is continuing.”