Breaking: Teenager ID’d in fatal Saturday crash in Dayton

3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Miami County

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
34 minutes ago
X

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Newton Twp. on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Fenner Road and State Route 48, according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Lord said a Subaru going eastbound on Fenner Road did not stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle going southbound.

Both vehicles veered off the southeast corner of the intersection into a ditch.

One vehicle rolled onto its side before landing upright, he said.

Two people were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, and one person was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, but information regarding their injuries weren’t available.

“Deputies conducted a crash reconstruction,” Lord said. “No charges have been filed as the investigation is continuing.”

    In Other News
    1
    5 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Greene County
    2
    Teenager ID’d in fatal Saturday crash in Dayton
    3
    Thousands of Thanksgiving meals to be given away by Miami Valley Meals
    4
    Remembering the Thanksgiving Blizzard and ‘Snow Bowl’ of 1950
    5
    Thanksgiving travel forecast: more crowded roads than 2024, virtually...

    About the Author

    Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.