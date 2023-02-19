3 people injured in two-vehicle crash near Tipp City

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Tipp City along I-75 Saturday.
A call came in at 6:27 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate-75 around Mile Post 68, the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The first vehicle was southbound when it rear-ended the second vehicle ) during a traffic slowdown, OSHP said.
The driver of the first vehicle looked away from the road to see an incoming car from the Tipp City exit and when they glanced back on the road, they realized traffic was stopped and didn’t have enough time to stop in time and rear-ended the second vehicle, according to the patrol.
The three people were transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
About the Author