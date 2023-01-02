3 people killed, others hurt in Jefferson Twp. crash

Three people died and at least four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 4 in Germantown on Sunday night.
Crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash with a person trapped in the 5900 block of Route 4 at 7:02 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2014 Chevy Traverse traveled southbound on Route 4 when it collided head on with a 2000 Chevy Suburban traveling northbound with seven people inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
Emergency personnel extricated the Traverse’s driver, who was trapped inside of the vehicle, and medics transported the person to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver and a passenger of the Suburban were pronounced dead at the scene, and another passenger from the Suburban died later at the hospital, deputies said.
The Suburban’s other four passengers were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.
Deputies are working to determine the cause of the crash, which remains under under investigation.
About the Author