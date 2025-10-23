3 taken to hospital after fire at Dayton high-rise apartment complex

The fire was reported around 7:35 p.m. at The Lakewoods apartment building, 980 Wilmington Ave.

Crews arrived to flames coming from the window of a second-story apartment.

Firefighters deployed an attack line from the building’s standpipe system and started searches and coordinating evacuations for other parts of the building, French said.

Crews contained the fire to one unit on the second floor, with smoke damage in other areas of the building.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending.

The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit determined the fire was accidental and related to a mechanical issue in an apartment, French said.

Kettering and Riverside fire departments assisted. Crews were on the scene for approximately three hours.