3-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes on I-75 South in Dayton

Multiple lanes were closed on Interstate 75 South Friday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton.

The crash involved a Cintas box truck, semi truck and a passenger vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Medics have not been called to the scene, but the Dayton Fire Department responded due to the semi leaking diesel fuel.

The crash closed the right three lanes on I-75 South near state Route 48, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

