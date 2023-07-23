3-vehicle crash in Miamisburg overnight leaves at least 1 injured

A multi-vehicle crash occurred in Miamisburg early Sunday morning leaving at least one person injured.

Crews were sent around 2:58 a.m. on reports of a injury crash to Miamisburg Centerville Road under Interstate-75, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Information on how the crash happened, how many people are involved and the extent of injuries was not immediately available. Dispatch confirmed medics took someone to a local hospital.

Someone is in custody, dispatch confirmed as well.

Additional details are not yet available.

This crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.