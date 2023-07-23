X

3-vehicle crash in Miamisburg overnight leaves at least 1 injured

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

A multi-vehicle crash occurred in Miamisburg early Sunday morning leaving at least one person injured.

Crews were sent around 2:58 a.m. on reports of a injury crash to Miamisburg Centerville Road under Interstate-75, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Information on how the crash happened, how many people are involved and the extent of injuries was not immediately available. Dispatch confirmed medics took someone to a local hospital.

ExploreDayton Air Show’s Second Day features history, stunts

Someone is in custody, dispatch confirmed as well.

Additional details are not yet available.

This crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

