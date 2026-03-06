3 Wright State students surprised with year of tuition at basketball game

None made the half-court shot, but then WSU President Sue Edwards stepped onto the court and offered to give them more attempts at closer range. After several tries, each made a layup, and were told they had won a full year of tuition.

Other prizes were also awarded during the game, including three iPads, a book scholarship, Wright State dining dollars and Raiders merchandise.

Susan Schaurer, vice president for enrollment, marketing and career development, said in a statement, “This promotion is about more than the thrill of a half-court shot — it reflects Wright State’s commitment to fostering a campus culture where students feel connected and engaged. When students feel like they belong, they stay, they succeed and they graduate on time.”

The basketball team went on that night to win 90-61 over Cleveland State for the first round of the 2026 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship.