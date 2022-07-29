dayton-daily-news logo
X

$31M Dayton Convention Center renovation plans

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
$31M Dayton Convention Center renovation plans must change due to costs

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top