32-year-old killed in Jefferson Twp. crash ID’d

A 32-year-old man who was killed Sunday in a crash on Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp. has been identified.
Rodrick Guy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Germantown Pike, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Chevrolet traveling south went left of center and struck a Toyota headed north.
The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Guy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.
