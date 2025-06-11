32-year-old man killed in Fairborn shooting ID’d

A 32-year-old man who was killed in a shooting outside a Fairborn apartment building has been identified.
Cievion Smith, of Fairborn, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near June Drive and Williams Street Monday night, according to Fairborn police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith lived in an apartment in the area, according to police. As of Wednesday morning, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.
Multiple people reported hearing gunfire to Fairborn police dispatchers around 10:38 p.m. Monday.
“Someone’s been shot and is laying by the car,” a 911 caller said. “There’s blood. He’s not moving.”
The caller said he had been shot in the chest multiple times and was breathing faintly.
They also found multiple shell casings nearby.
